Anna Marie Hall, of Denison, passed away Aug. 10, 2019 in McKinney. She was born March 21, 1923 in Aachen, Germany to August and Maria Gross. She married Gerald M. Hall in 1948 at Hoffhime, Germany. The couple met after World War II. He was an American GI stationed in Germany working with the Civil Service. Their first daughter, Rosie, was born in Hoffhime. The Halls came to the United States in 1949 and settled in Gerald's hometown of Dexter, Maine where their second child, Erika, was born. A third child, their son Robert, was born in Bangor, Maine in 1950. Anna became an American citizen in 1951 after taking the Naturalization Oath of Allegiance in Manchester, New Hampshire. Gerald was a career military man who served in World War II and Vietnam. As such, Anna was an expert homemaker and did so wherever the military moved them. The family was stationed in Bermuda, Tennessee and England before ending up at Perrin Air Force Base in Denison. After Gerald's deployment to the Vietnam theatre and subsequently being stationed at San Bernardino, California; the Halls retired from military life and returned to Denison in 1969.
Anna enjoyed knitting, crocheting and spending time at the lake with friends, family and a cold foamy beer. She loved all animals, especially her favorite shih tzu Shotzie. She was proud of her German cheesecake and enjoyed sharing the recipe with family. Anna read the newspaper daily and was known to clip advice columns to send to loved-ones. Friends and family fondly remember receiving clippings of 'Ann Landers' or 'Dr. Donahue' in the mail if Anna felt the subject matter pertained to them.
Affectionately known as 'Oma' to her family; Anna loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed being involved with them and their activities whenever possible.
Anna is survived by three children, Rosie Weiss, of McKinney, Erika Cherry, and husband J.C., of Dallas, and Robert D. Hall, of Denton. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Brian Weiss, of Niceville, Florida, Maddie Weiss, of San Diego, California; Nicole Robertson, of McKinney, Erik Wood, and wife Sarah, of Whitewright; Jennifer Lewter, and husband Austin, of Collinsville, nine great-grandchildren, Kierra, Annika and Camden Robertson; Ashlyn and Ava Wood, Jackson, Isabella, Mackenzie and Grace Lewter; and one great-great-granddaughter, Karsyn Robertson.
Anna is also survived by three nephews, Eduard and Hans Erkelenz and Dieter Brey; and one niece, Trudy Erkelenz, all of Germany.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald; her parents; two sisters, Mariane Brey and Gusty Erkelenz; and great-grandson Garett Stephens.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.
No formal visitation is planned.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 14, 2019