TRENTON–Anna Molene Millichamp passed away peacefully at Prestonwood Rehabilitation in Plano, TX on September 18, 2020. A memorial service will be held at Trenton First Baptist Church on October 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. officiated by Joshua Crutchfield of Madisonville, TX.

Anna was born in Roaring Springs Tx. on July 13,1937 to James Dawson and Alta Dennison Dawson. She married Alvin Ronald Millichamp on November 3, 1960 in Denton, TX. They spent their early years together in Plano, TX then moved their family to Van Alstyne, TX. They retired in Trenton, TX in 1995. Anna was a homemaker and very active in her church. She was a loving wife of almost 60 years, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved roses, irises and cooking for her family and church. She spent the last 15 years cooking breakfast for her family every Monday morning. This was a special time for her and anyone who decided to come by and have breakfast with them. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother's Dennis Dawson, and Grover Dawson. She is survived by her husband Ron, a son Ivis Byrom (Christine), daughter's Ronda Crumby (Mark) and Stacy Walls (Mike). Grandchildren Matthew (Katrina) Byrom . Christopher Byrom, Emily Byrom, Krystal Reeves , Linzie Crumby (Matt Sacra) , Ethan (Serena) Crumby. Derrick Nelms, Keagan (Anali) Walls, Taryn (Mark) Hoffmann. Great- grandchildren Sydnie , Zack , Osiyan, Alys, Finn , Autumn , Cooper, Annabella, Maven and Joan and a brother Jerry (Billie) Dawson of GA. Arrangements by Aria Funeral Services. Donations will be accepted in lieu of flowers to the Trenton First Baptist Church Building Fund.

