ANNA MORGAN

ANNA MORGAN Obituary
Anna Faye Morgan, age 78, of Rowlett, TX, formerly of Bonham, TX died on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Private Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Randolph-Lindsey Cemetery. Bro. Ronnie Ball will officiate.
Anna Faye will lie in state at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home in Bonham between the hours of 12:00 pm and 6:00 pm on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Morgan of Rowlett, TX; two grand-daughters and five great grandchildren In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the in honor of Mrs. Anna Faye Morgan.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 30, 2020
