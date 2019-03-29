Because I loved life, I shall have no sorrow to die…



Annah Jeanne Newton left this life on March 27, 2019 just a month before her 103rd birthday and surrounded by her loving family.



Jeanne was born May 7, 1916 in Seneca Missouri, the fourth child of Charles and Dottie Newton. At the age of 3, her family relocated to Denison where Jeanne attended school until graduating at the age of 16. Following graduation, Jeanne worked for a family owned grocery store in Sherman as a clerk. While employed at the grocery store, the owner's encouraged Jeanne to enroll at a small business school, where she learned the necessary office skills needed in 1933-1934. After completing the business school, Jeanne eventually went to work for Kraft Foods in Sherman. In 1949, Jeanne transferred to their offices in Garland where she worked in the human resource department until her retirement in 1984. And in 1995, Jeanne returned to Denison where she lived until her death.



Jeanne enjoyed many hobbies including quilting, word search puzzles, politics and current events, and watching Texas Ranger baseball. She was the oldest Newton, surpassing her "Granny Potts" age of 102, and 2 months… this is a fact Jeanne was very proud of. She is survived by her sister Catherine Overturf, and many nieces and nephews who loved her and will miss her dearly. Services for Jeanne will be held on Saturday, the 30th, at 11:00 am at the Fairview Cemetery Chapel under the direction of Bratcher Funeral Home.



