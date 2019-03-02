|
Annette White, age 80, of Telephone, TX died on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Seven Oaks Nursing Center in Bonham, TX. Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Chapel in Bonham, TX. Mr. Jimmy Phillips will officiate. Interment will follow at Forest Grove Cemetery. Family visitation will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Chapel from 7:00 to 8:00 PM.
Left to cherish her memories are her children, Lynette Sliter of Lockhart, TX, Deborah Naylor of Telephone, TX, Toni Page of Leonard, TX and James White, Jr. of Silo, OK; 8 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and sister, Nellene Phillips of Bonham, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 2, 2019
