|
|
Annie Clara Smith was born to the parentage of Ruby Mae and L.A. Williams on May 31, 1948 in Glenwood, AL. She received her education in the Springer Public School System. Annie worked at Altatex Shirt Factory for over 20 years as a seamstress.
Her love of children was eclipsed when she was blessed with three wonderful children of her own. She was a loving mother who sacrificed for all her children and grandchildren. She loved her nieces and nephews with all her heart and treated them as her own children. She was always there to make you laugh and smile. We couldn't ask for a better mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend.
She is preceded in death by her parents Ruby and L.A. Williams; daughter Patricia Deshawn Smith; brother L.A. Williams Jr; sisters Annie Carter and Dorothy Williams.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her sons, James Smith Jr (LaToya) of Lewisville, and Tovian Smith of Sherman; sisters, Rosa Etheridge, Ruby Pruitt, Bobbie Williams, Debra Williams all of Detroit, MI.; grandchildren, Keon, Re'kwon, Shainne, Brianna, and Davion; great-grandchildren, Braylon and Bryson. Special friend, Josie Wright of Sherman.
Mrs. Smith ascended to her Heavenly Home on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center.
Celebration of her life will be Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10 p.m. in Waldo Funeral Chapel, with Pastor Avery Wiles officiating. Burial will follow at West Hill Cemetery. She will lie in repose Friday at Waldo Funeral Home from noon to 8 p.m. for public visitation.
Arrangements have been entrusted to James E. Smith and the professionals of Waldo Funeral Home. You may sign the guestbook at www.waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 29, 2019