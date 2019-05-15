Home

WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Waldo Funeral Home
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
SHERMAN, TX
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
1415 Franklin Ave.
Bonham, TX
Mrs. Annie M. Brown, 100, ascended to her Heavenly Home early Saturday morning, May 11 from the Homestead of Sherman.
Public visitation will be Thursday, May 16 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Waldo Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Friday, May 17 at 11 a.m. in the Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1415 Franklin Ave., Bonham, Texas. Rev. Stuart Courtney is the Host Pastor and Rev. Charles Gent will officiate. Burial will follow at the Union Cemetery in Ravenna, Texas.
Arrangements have been entrusted to James. E. Smith and the professionals of Waldo Funeral Home. You may sign the online guestbook at www.waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 15, 2019
