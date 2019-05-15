|
Mrs. Annie M. Brown, 100, ascended to her Heavenly Home early Saturday morning, May 11 from the Homestead of Sherman.
Public visitation will be Thursday, May 16 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Waldo Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Friday, May 17 at 11 a.m. in the Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1415 Franklin Ave., Bonham, Texas. Rev. Stuart Courtney is the Host Pastor and Rev. Charles Gent will officiate. Burial will follow at the Union Cemetery in Ravenna, Texas.
Arrangements have been entrusted to James. E. Smith and the professionals of Waldo Funeral Home. You may sign the online guestbook at www.waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 15, 2019