ANNIE MCSWAIN

Annie "Ruth" Smith McSwain, age 91, slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus Thursday, September 24, 2020 at her home in Denison Texas.
Mrs. McSwain was born June 15, 1929 in North Carolina to Ransom Jerome and Etta Ramsey Smith. She married Jack McSwain, who was the love of her life. Ruth was a published writer of short stories and poems. She was a social butterfly and enjoyed singing and dancing. She has performed in a number of productions at the Finley Playhouse in Sherman, Texas. The great joys of her life were her faith, her family, and especially her grandchildren. Ruth will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Mrs. McSwain leaves behind her beloved family, daughters: Carolyn Wilson of Sequin, TX; Trisha Bogard and husband, Dr. Curtis Bogard of Denison, TX; Judy McSwain and Dana "Dew" Wahl of Denison, TX; Lisa "Jackie" Morgan and husband, Edward "Butch" Morgan of Longview, TX; stepsons, Michael McSwain and wife, Deborah of Garner, NC; Todd McSwain and wife, Delores of Rockhill, SC; numerous grandchildren; brothers, Wayne Smith and Ray Smith and two nieces raised as sisters Martha Revis and Delight Stillwell of NC.
Mrs. McSwain was preceded in death by her husband, Jack McSwain, son, Jack McSwain Jr. "Bucky", stepson, Jack Truett McSwain and his wife Becky McSwain, son-in-law Russell Wilson, parents, Ransom and Etta Smith, three sisters and five brothers.
Funeral service for Mrs. McSwain will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Parkside Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Family and friends will gather to visit one hour prior to service time.
Condolences may be registered online at www. fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.