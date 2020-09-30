ANNIE MCSWAIN

Annie "Ruth" Smith McSwain, age 91, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at her home in Denison Texas.

Mrs. McSwain is survived by her family, daughters: Carolyn Wilson of Sequin, TX; Trisha Bogard of Denison, TX; Judy McSwain and Dana "Dew" Wahl of Denison, TX; Lisa "Jackie" Morgan of Longview, TX; stepsons, Michael McSwain of Garner, NC; Todd McSwain of Rockhill, SC; numerous grandchildren; brothers, Wayne Smith and Ray Smith and two nieces raised as sisters Martha Revis and Delight Stillwell of NC.

Funeral service for Mrs. McSwain were held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Parkside Baptist Church. Interment follow ed in Fairview Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

