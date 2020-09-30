1/
ANNIE MCSWAIN
Annie "Ruth" Smith McSwain, age 91, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at her home in Denison Texas.
Mrs. McSwain is survived by her family, daughters: Carolyn Wilson of Sequin, TX; Trisha Bogard of Denison, TX; Judy McSwain and Dana "Dew" Wahl of Denison, TX; Lisa "Jackie" Morgan of Longview, TX; stepsons, Michael McSwain of Garner, NC; Todd McSwain of Rockhill, SC; numerous grandchildren; brothers, Wayne Smith and Ray Smith and two nieces raised as sisters Martha Revis and Delight Stillwell of NC.
Funeral service for Mrs. McSwain were held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Parkside Baptist Church. Interment follow ed in Fairview Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 30, 2020.
