Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Bonham
2022 North Center
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-5555
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Brown Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Pearl Davis

Send Flowers
Annie Pearl Davis Obituary
Annie Pearl Davis, 84, of Bonham, died Saturday, October 19, 2019 at her residence in Bonham.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at Brown Cemetery. Pastor Sammy Stephenson will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home in Bonham. There will be no formal visitation however, Mrs. Davis will lie in state for those that wish to come by.
She is survived by her daughters, Virginia Jeter of Bonham, Belinda Blankenship of Dodd City, Vickey Haney of Denison, and Rhonda Garland of Sherman; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.coopersorrells.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.