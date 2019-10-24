|
|
|
Annie Pearl Davis, 84, of Bonham, died Saturday, October 19, 2019 at her residence in Bonham.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at Brown Cemetery. Pastor Sammy Stephenson will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home in Bonham. There will be no formal visitation however, Mrs. Davis will lie in state for those that wish to come by.
She is survived by her daughters, Virginia Jeter of Bonham, Belinda Blankenship of Dodd City, Vickey Haney of Denison, and Rhonda Garland of Sherman; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.coopersorrells.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 24, 2019