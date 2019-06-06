Home

WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Waldo Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Fellowship Baptist Church
1615 S. Travis Street
Sherman, TX
Annie R. Hughley Obituary
Mrs. Annie R. Hughley ascended to her Heavenly Home Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from the comfort of her residence at the age of 80 in the presence of her devoted and caring family.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, June 8. 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Fellowship Baptist Church – 1615 S. Travis Street Sherman, Texas. Rev. Gahlen Warren, Sr. is the Host Pastor and her Pastor Rev. Arnold Baker will officiate.
Entombment will be in the Chapel of Memories at Cedarlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Sherman.
Public visitation will be Friday, June 7, 2019 at Waldo Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to James E. Smith and the professionals of Waldo Funeral Home.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 6, 2019
