DENISON–Mrs. Annie Ray Wilson, age 62 of Denison, died on Thursday February 13, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center. A Celebration of her life will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, February 22, 2020 at New Hope Christian Church Fellowship in Denison. Public Visitation will be held on Friday the 21st from 10AM-6PM at the funeral home.
She is survived by her husband, Curtis Wilson, Sr., children, Deyona Kirk, Jeremy Norvell, and Avis Cruser, brothers, Donald Maupin, Lee Edward Maupin, Billy Ray Norvell, and Julice Shannon, Jr., and sister Shirley Record.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cravens Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 19, 2020