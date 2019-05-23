Home

Wise Funeral Home
219 West Sam Rayburn Drive, P.O. Box 188
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-2161
Annie Wesberry
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Willow Wild Cemetery
Bonham, TX
Annie Rose Wesberry, 63, of Bonham, died May 21, 2019.
Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Willow Wild Cemetery in Bonham. Arrangements are under the direction of Wise Funeral Home in Bonham.
She is survived by her husband, Johnny Terry; sisters, Billie Walker of Denison, and Janine Roberson of Denison; and brothers, David (Elise) Ziegenbusch of Salt Lake City, UT, and Steven (Edith) Ziegenbusch of San Diego, CA.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 23, 2019
