|
|
|
Antarious R.J. 'Butta' Byers, 29, of Denison, died Friday, November 8, 2019 at Medical City Plano.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt Olive Baptist Church in Denison. Reverend Kenneth King will officiate. Pastor Alton Blakely will be the service celebrant. A family visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Craven's Funeral Home in Sherman.
He is survived by his children, Aniah, Antarion, and Lillianna Byers; parents, Rita Byers and Randy Williams; sister, Ariell Williams; and grandparents, Bobby and Mary Byers.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 14, 2019