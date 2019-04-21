Home

Anthony Eddings, 75, of Whitesboro died Saturday.
Cremation arrange-ments are under the direction of Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
He is survived by wife, Barbara Eddings of Whitesboro, son, Clayton Eddings Linden, daughter, Lorrie Wilkerson of Howe, daughter, Shelly Tischler-O'Donnell of Buda, nine grandchild-ren and nine great-grandchildren, broth-ers, Terry Eddings Jane of Sherman, Melvin Eddings of Sherman.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 21, 2019
