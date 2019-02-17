|
Anthony McNeal passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Wilson N. Jones Medical Center at the age of 59, following a sudden illness.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Powerhouse Ministries Church of God in Christ, Sherman. Dr. Clayton E. Davis will officiate and burial will follow in West Hill Cemetery.
Public visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, February 18, at Waldo Funeral Home. Arrangements have been entrusted to James E. Smith and the professionals of Waldo Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 17, 2019