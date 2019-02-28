|
Anthony Ray Burson, age 34, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.
Mr. Burson is survived by his family, wife, Ashley Burson, daughters, Abigail Burson, Emily Burson and Sarah Burson, his parents, Joe and Jan Burson, brothers, Jason Burson, Jon Burson, Will Burson and sister, Katie Hattfield.
Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Legacy Bible Church, 4818 FM 691, in Denison with Pastor Garner Simpkins officiating.
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 28, 2019
