Anthony (Tony) Taylor was born to Ray and Emily Taylor on March 7, 1960 in Sherman Texas. Tony passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Wylie on May 21, 2019. He graduated from Sherman High School and went on to Paris Junior College on a baseball scholarship and then to Centenary College in Louisiana. Tony worked for Foxworth - Galbraith Lumber Company for 37 years as Regional Director.

Tony had many friends and anyone who met him loved him. He had a quick-witted sense of humor and was a friend to all. If you needed anything, he would be the first at your doorstep to help. He was a forced dog lover, an avid runner preparing for his first marathon, a Texas Rangers fanatic and hated the Dallas Cowboys.

A celebration of Tony's Life will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sherman, Texas. Pastor Craig Sturm will officiate. Interment will follow at West Hill Cemetery in Sherman. The family will greet friends on Thursday, May 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Dannel Funeral Home.

Tony is survived by his wife of 28 years, Rebecca of Wylie; Dogs Maris and Colby; godchildren Johnny (Nicole), Addison and Caleb Eoff of Sulphur Springs; sisters Dixie Eoff (Mike) of Sherman, and Rosemary Capps of Sherman; brother Jim Taylor of Richardson; Brother-in-law James Williams of Phoenix, AZ; Niece Emily Williams of Boyd, and many other nephews and nieces.

Proceeded in death by his parents; and brother Johnny Taylor.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Sachse Animal Shelter or a .

Published in The Herald Democrat on May 23, 2019