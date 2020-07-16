1/
ANTHONY "TONY" TODD
Anthony " Tony" Edward Todd, age 41, of Denison, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Mr. Todd is survived by his loving parents, Richard and Bernadette Todd of Denison, Texas; and extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randall Fogle officiating. Interment will follow in Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman, Texas. Family and friends will gather to visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
JUL
17
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
