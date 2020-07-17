Anthony Todd

Anthony "Tony" Todd went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus on July 14, 2020, after a six month battle with cancer He was born in San Diego, California on November 19, 1978 to Richard and Bernadette Todd, but resided in Denison, TX for the majority of his life.
Tony was a graduate of Denison High School in 1997. He was also accepted by the Art Institute in Dallas, Texas after graduating high school. He was an amazingly talented artist which led him to his profession as a Graphic Designer for Ed F. Davis, Inc. in Durant, OK for over 10 years.
Little known facts about Tony are: He was very active in boy scouts, in his younger years, missing the eagle scout rank by 1 step. He enjoyed the electric guitar and learning how to play from his dad. They enjoyed many hours of playing together.
Tony always looked to his Mom as an educator, she taught him how to cook at a very young age while he was standing on a chair and cooking on the stove with his Mom. He never had an issue showing his love for his Mom, always remembering to bring flowers for every occasion and "just because".
At a very young age Tony had a love for racing and for race cars, that carried him through to his adult life as he very much enjoyed modifying his EVOL.
He was known for many things including his impeccable taste in music, clothing & art as well as his love of nature & animals. Tony also loved to mix his own music, even heading events in Dallas and surrounding areas as DJ Minus for many years.
Those who knew Tony, even just a little, will miss his infectious laugh and wonderful wit.
Tony is survived by his parents Richard & Bernadette Todd both of Denison as well as his lifelong friend, that he called sister, Alicia Brooks and best friends Patrick & Amanda Davis, his nephews Clayton Brooks and Isaac Davis, niece Alice Davis. He will be greatly missed by his family, fellow employees, and so many wonderful lifelong friends.
Funeral service for Tony will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Rev. Randall Fogle officiating. Interment will follow in Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman, Texas. Pallbearers are Patrick Davis, Noah Brasher, Andy Derichweiler, Creed McMahan, and honorary pallbearers are Clayton Brooks and Isaac Davis.
"Build me a Son, O Lord"
Build me a son O Lord, who will be strong enough to know when he is weak, and brave enough to face himself when he is afraid: one who will be proud and unbending in honest defeat, and humble and gentle in victory.
Build me a son whose wishbone will not be where his backbone should be, a son who will know Thee and that to know himself is the foundation stone of knowledge. Lead him, I pray, not in the path of ease and comfort, but under the stress and spur of difficulties and challenge. Here let him learn to stand up in the storm: here let him learn compassion for those who fail.
Build me a son whose heart will be clean, whose goal will be high; a son who will master himself before he seeks to master other men; one who will learn to laugh, yet never forget how to weep; one who will reach to the future, yet never forget the past.
And after all these things are his, add, I pray, enough of a sense of humor, so that he may always be serious, yet never take himself too seriously. Give him humility, so that he may always remember the simplicity of greatness, the open mind of true wisdom, the meekness of true strength.
Then I, his father, will dare to whisper, "I have not lived in vain." (General Douglas MacArthur)
(11/19/1978 – 7/14/2020)
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.