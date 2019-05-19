COLLINSVILLE - April Christene Cannon, aged 87 entered the presence of her Lord Wednesday, May 15th, 2019 during the morning hours. She had persevered with a long stretch of illness for the past four years but never lost her smile, sense of humor, positive spirit and most of all her faith in Jesus Christ as her Savior.

Christene was born on her family's farm place in their much loved, blue farm house in Caney, Oklahoma on April 15, 1932. She graduated Caney High School in 1950 and took some classes to work at the Courthouse after she graduated. She returned home to her parents to help care for her ailing father a few years after graduation. When she married, she attended some classes at Southwestern Seminary, Fort Worth, TX with her husband. She was married for over 25 years to Hugh E. Newsom Jr, Fort Worth, TX and they served at First Baptist Church, Collinsville, TX as pastor and wife for many years. After Hugh's passing, she married Harding Cannon, of Collinsville, TX.

She is survived by her daughter, Suzanne E. (Newsom) Carpenter, son in law Jon Carpenter of Whitesboro, and two grandsons, Jon Caleb Carpenter of Austin and Joshua Andrew Carpenter of Denton.

Preceded in death from the Walden family are her beloved parents, Cecil and Susie (Gann) Walden; brothers and sisters in laws, Willie (Bell), Richard (Peggy), Junior (Myrtle), Jack (Patsy), Frankie. Sisters and brothers in law; Helen (JD) Ballard, Wanda ((Larry) Tatman.

Survived by from the Walden Family are brothers and sister, JB (Shirley) Mary Alice Hewitt (Hudy) and Ray Walden. Numerous and loved nieces and nephews.

Christene always felt that God called her to serve in the ministry and that calling was well lived out through her lifelong faith and to whomever she met or taught. She served her church faithfully, loved her siblings and in laws, all nieces and nephews and cousins and most especially her two precious grandsons! She was a mother most excellent and we will miss her dearly!

Services will be held at 2:00PM Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the First Baptist Church 877 E. Woodland Street Collinsville, TX; 76233. Bro. Jerry Davis will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior of service. You may sign the online guest book at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com.

Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, located at 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX; 75495. 903-482-5225. Published in The Herald Democrat on May 19, 2019