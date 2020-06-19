APRIL DAWN CLARK
April Dawn Clark, 45, of Sherman, TX, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Denison, TX.
Service will be held Monday, June 22, 2020 at 2pm at Brown's Funeral Service Chapel in Durant, OK with Pastor Lee Armstrong officiating. Family visitation will be Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 3-5pm at Brown's Funeral Service, Durant, OK. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery in Durant, OK.
Arrangements are under the direction of Brown's Funeral Service in Durant, OK.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 19, 2020.
