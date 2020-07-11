ARLENE HENDRIX

Arlene Pearl Hendrix, 87, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Denison, Texas.
Arlene was born on September 13, 1932 in the Ambrose area of Grayson County, Texas, the daughter of William and Lena (Pearson) Stone. She was raised in Grayson County and lived much of her life in Denison and Sherman, Texas. She married Johnny Hendrix on September 11, 1970 in a small ceremony near Idabel, Oklahoma.
Arlene was a member of West Sherman Baptist Church for many years. She retired from Texas Instruments in Sherman, Texas.
Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Hendrix; both of her children, Mickey Anne Brown and Johnny Ray Mitchusson; and her parents, William and Lena Stone. She is survived by her son-in-law, Albert George Brown of Denison, Texas; grandchildren; Jason Mitchusson and wife, Apral, of Anna, Texas; Shannon Dophied of Sherman, Texas; Allison Arnold and husband, Miles, of Prosper, Texas; Nathaniel Brown and wife, Courtney, of Richardson, Texas; Brian Robnett and wife, Kathryn; as well as numerous great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19, a private family graveside service was held on Friday, July 10, 2020 in Bells, Texas, where Arlene was buried alongside her husband, Johnny.
Arrangements were under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to your local church.
The family would like to thank Dr. Truly and all of the staff at Texoma Medical Center that cared for Arlene the past several months.
