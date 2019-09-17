|
|
Arlene Hix, 81, of Denison, TX, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center, Denison. She was born November 9, 1937 to
Wilbor and Ledell Lee in Hugo, OK.
She is survived by her husband, of 61 years, Charles 'Chuck' Hix; daughter, Teresa Jones; sons, Charles 'Burr' Hix and wife Shannon, and Brian Hix; stepchildren, Ronald Hix and wife Sharon, David Hix, Terri Amaro and husband Louie, her grandchildren, David, Chris, Caleb, Alora, Aaron, Dylan, Kylie, Shelly, Jason, Jeffrey, Laura; sisters, Mary Tacquard, and Bettye Wiley; her brothers, Bud Lee, Paul Lee and wife Mary Kay, Jim Lee and wife Paulette, Dennis Lee and wife Anita; sister-in-law, Bobbie Lee; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other extended family and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, William 'Bill' Lee, Giles Lee, Larry Lee and Steve Lee; grandchild, Jarrod Amaro; and step-son, Kim Hix.
Arlene was known and loved by many. She and Chuck owned and operated Arlene's Katfish for 40 years. She loved seeing people everyday, always a friendly smile and greeting for everyone. She sincerely loved and cared for her family,
customers and employees and that love was returned by them.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 7 p.m. at American Funeral Service Chapel, Colbert, OK. Officiating will be Donald Neal. A
family and friends visitation will be held prior to the service from 5 to 7 p.m.
The family would like to thank the staff at TMC for their kindness and care they delivered to the family as well as to Arlene. Also thank you to Guardian Hospice.
You all were wonderful.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Colbert, OK.
You may sign the guest book at www.americanfuneralservice-fh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 17, 2019