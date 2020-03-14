Home

Service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Fairview cemetery
Denison, TX
ARTHUR A. ACREE JR.


1934 - 2020
ARTHUR A. ACREE JR. Obituary
Arthur A. Acree JR (RetUSAF)-Passed away on March 12th at his home in Windom,Texas he was 85 years old, born November 20, 1934 in San Antonio,Texas. Art was preceded in death by his mother Effie McDonald, his father Arthur A. Acree Sr and son Mark Acree. He enjoyed nature, riding motorcycles, outdoor activities and his pets Sugar Dog, Piper, and his rescue dogs, which he called Big Dogs. He retired from the United States AirForce at Perrin,AFB in Pottsboro,Texas. He also retired from Oscar Myer in Sherman,Texas. He is survived by his loving wife Kaye Acree, his four daughters, Diana Sanders,Tina Ramey, Dana Morrow, Wendy Ferguson, a son Donovan Acree, a granddaughter Linsie Ferguson, a grandson Trevor Acree, two great granddaughters Railey and Ember Acree and a great grandson Chase Acree. A brief chapel and military honor guard service will be held at Fairview cemetery in Denison,Tx on Wednesday March 18th 1PM.
Bratcher Funeral Home is in charge of services
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 14, 2020
