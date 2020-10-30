1/1
ARTHUR HENDERSON
A.K. (Jack) Henderson was born in Gober, Texas on December 30, 1924 to Arthur H. and Alta Mae (Bell) Henderson. He passed from this life into the arms of Jesus at the age of 95 on October 26, 2020 in Denison, Texas.
Jack grew up in the Denison area, and from there joined the National Guard where he served as a tech sergeant. After his service with the National Guard, he worked at an aircraft plant in Fort Worth, then went on to work for the Pillsbury company in Denison for 38 years before retiring. After retirement, Jack spent his time gardening, watching baseball and westerns, and regaling his family with stories of growing up during the Great Depression in the early days of the town he loved. He was an avid history buff and loved reading. Jack was a devout Christian who loved the Lord, his family, and his country. He was a gentle, kind, and respectful man that never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Josie Adamson, parents Arthur H. and Alta Mae (Bell)A Henderson, daughter Sherry Lynn, sister Thelma Patton, brothers Ralph, Bob, Gene, and Will Henderson.
Left to cherish his memory are his children David and Brenda Henderson of Sherman, Tx; Debbie and Doug Olds of Denison, Tx; Marilyn and Ronny Stanley of Denison, Tx; and Rick Henderson and Sandy Short of Sherman, Tx. O' Daddy, as known by many, is also survived by nine grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, 11 great, great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give special thanks to Guardian Hospice nurses Mehgan, Jennifer, David and caregiver, Jessica.
Jack's life will be celebrated in a private ceremony with the family.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 30, 2020.
