Arthur "Art" J. Mallinson, loving husband, father, grandfather, volunteer and friend to many, entered eternal life 26 September 2020. He was proceeded in death by his wife of 65 years, Shirley Mallinson of Sherman. He is survived by his four children, Arthur D., Jeffery, Lisa, and Steven, as well as four grandchildren and a great grandson.

Born 23 December 1931 in South Barre, Massachusetts to Ivy and Arthur C. Mallinson. While serving in the U.S. Airforce he met his wife, Shirley in Washington D.C. They were married 23 October 1954. A long-time member of St. Mary's Catholic Church he volunteered as usher, lector, Eucharistic minister, choir, Knights of Columbus and St. Vincent DePaul Society, as well as directing the upkeep of St. Mary's Cemetery. In 2010 he was a awarded a distinguished volunteer award from the Bishop of the Diocese of Dallas. He was proud of his grandchildren Christine, John, Valerie and Matthew and his great grandson, Noah.

Art came to Sherman in 1966 with Kaiser Aluminum, where he held the position of Chief Extrusion Die Engineer. His constant love and generosity will be remembered by all who knew him. He is now reunited with his great love, Shirley, to whom he pledged eternal love.

Funeral vigil and visitation will be Tuesday 29 September, 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at Dannel Funeral Home and the family will greet friends until 7:30 pm. Mass of the Resurrection will be on Wednesday 30 September at 11:30 am at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 728 S. Travis St. Sherman TX 75090, followed by interment at Cedarlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Art's name to The St. Vincent De Paul Society.

