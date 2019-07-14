|
Arthur Lynn Denton, 65, died Wednesday in Denison.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Sunnyside Cemetery in Savoy.
Mr. Denton is survived by his family, wife, Leila Denton of Denison; sons, Joseph Denton of Denison, Jack Denton of Denison, Michael Bearden of Coos Bay, Oregon; six grandchildren, two great grandchildren; mother, Jennie Denton of Denison, and sister, Alta Courtney of Denison.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 14, 2019