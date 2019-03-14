Home

POWERED BY

Services
Meador Funeral Home - Whitesboro
401 HWY 377 NORTH P. O. BOX 754
Whitesboro, TX 76273
(903) 564-3800
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Meador Funeral Home - Whitesboro
401 HWY 377 NORTH P. O. BOX 754
Whitesboro, TX 76273
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Meador Funeral Home - Whitesboro
401 HWY 377 NORTH P. O. BOX 754
Whitesboro, TX 76273
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur McGuire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Randall McGuire


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Arthur Randall McGuire Obituary
Funeral services for Arthur Randall McGuire, 82, of Whitesboro, Texas will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Meador Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Adam Spore. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Whitesboro. A time of visitation will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 one hour prior to the service.
Art went home to the Lord on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.
He was born on January 12, 1937 in Rimersburg, PA to Otto C. and Velma (Nulph) McGuire. He married Nancy Milliren on November 9, 1956 in Rimersburg, PA. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Whitesboro. Art enjoyed fishing and baking bread and pies for friends and family.
He is survived by his son, David McGuire and wife, Melissa of Coppell, son, Thomas McGuire and wife, Pamela of Tyler, TX, grandchildren, Katherine Myers, Christopher McGuire, Courtney McGuire, Jacob McGuire and great-grandchildren, Ava Jayne Myers and Finley Rose McGuire.
Art was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy McGuire and his parents, Otto and Velma McGuire.
To sign the online registry, please go to www.meadorfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now