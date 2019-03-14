Funeral services for Arthur Randall McGuire, 82, of Whitesboro, Texas will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Meador Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Adam Spore. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Whitesboro. A time of visitation will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 one hour prior to the service.

Art went home to the Lord on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.

He was born on January 12, 1937 in Rimersburg, PA to Otto C. and Velma (Nulph) McGuire. He married Nancy Milliren on November 9, 1956 in Rimersburg, PA. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Whitesboro. Art enjoyed fishing and baking bread and pies for friends and family.

He is survived by his son, David McGuire and wife, Melissa of Coppell, son, Thomas McGuire and wife, Pamela of Tyler, TX, grandchildren, Katherine Myers, Christopher McGuire, Courtney McGuire, Jacob McGuire and great-grandchildren, Ava Jayne Myers and Finley Rose McGuire.

Art was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy McGuire and his parents, Otto and Velma McGuire.

To sign the online registry, please go to www.meadorfuneral.com. Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary