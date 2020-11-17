1/
ASA JOE NORMAN
BONHAM–Graveside services for Asa Joe Norman, age 91, of Hendrix, OK will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Forest Grove Cemetery. Bro. Marty Hutchins will officiate. Mr. Norman passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at his home in Hendrix, OK.
Asa Joe Norman was born on October 4, 1929 in Duplex Community, Fannin County, TX to Joseph Caroll and Susie Lee (Martin) Norman. boot and not scared of anything, however, you could see his soft side shine through with the smile on his face when he was spending time with his family, and watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren play.
He is survived by sons, Corey Norman of Bonham, TX and Asa Michael "Mike" Norman, of Hendrix, OK; daughters, Mary Roberts and husband, Ray of Telephone, TX; Sue Miller of Hendrix, OK; Mona Campbell and husband, Larry of Bonham, TX and Lorey Taylor and husband, Lynn of Gober, TX. 19 Grandchildren. 25 Great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, TX from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
If you plan to attend, please observe the social distancing protocol, and wear a face mask.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 17, 2020.
