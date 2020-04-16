|
|
|
Services for Ashley Hamm will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.at Luella Baptist Church in Luella, Texas with Pastor Bobby Hawkins officiating. A visitation for Ashley will be 1 hour prior to the service starting at 10:00 a.m. at the church.
Ashley was born on March 29, 1984 in Sherman.
Ashley is survived by her parents, David and Debra Hamm, two sons Braydon and Laydon Smith, brother Ryan Hamm, and sister Sandy Freeman.
Services are under the direction of Dannel Funeral Home.
DUE TO COVID-19 ALL DATES ARE TENTATIVE AT THIS TIME AND WILL BE CONFIRMED ON OUR WEB SITE BY MAY 26, 2020.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 16, 2020