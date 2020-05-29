ASHLEY HAMM
1984 - 2020
Ashley Hamm, 36, of Tom Bean, Texas passed away sometime in February 2019 in Leonard, Texas.
A visitation will be held Saturday, May 30th, 2020 at 10:00 AM. with memorial services to celebrate her life at 11:00 A.M. Services will be held at First Baptist Church in Luella, Texas. Pastor Bobby Hawkins of the church will officiate.
Ashley was born March 29th, 1984 in Sherman, Texas. She is the daughter of David and Debra Hamm. She is survived by her two sons Braydon and Laydon Smith of Howe, Texas. She has a brother, Ryan Hamm of Whitewright, Texas and a sister, Sandy Freeman of Tom Bean, Texas. She is also survived by her grandmothers Mary Parks of Whitewright, Texas and Fern Hamm of Sherman, Texas. She is survived by many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews who dearly loved her.
She was preceded in death by her grandfathers Roy Parks and J.P. Hamm, and her aunt Brenda Roberts of Whitewright, Texas. Ashley loved her family and friends. She loved to entertain for her family especially on Easter and Thanksgiving. She loved to watch her boys play baseball and basketball. She had such enthusiasm for life. Her biggest joy was going to Falls Creek with the kids. All the kids loved her. Showing her zest and love for the Lord. She loved to tell stories of how God had touched her life.
Ashley went to Tom Bean schools all her life, she loved to sing, dance, and do things with her kids.
We as a family will miss her daily. Fly high our girl, fly high.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Luella, or the Type 1 Diabetic Foundation.
As a family, we wish to thank the Fannin County Sheriff Department, their detectives, and staff. Also, we would like to thank Dannel Funeral Home for their help at this difficult time in our life. We would also like to thank all of you who prayed for Ashley to be found. Now we wish to continue this prayer to catch the person or people who is responsible for our daughters' death.

Published in The Herald Democrat on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
MAY
30
Memorial service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
