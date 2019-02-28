Funeral services for Mr. Aubrey 'Boo' McKinley Parker, Jr., 59, of Sherman will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church in Sherman, TX. He passed away on February 23, 2019 at Wilson N. Jones Medical Center.

Rev. Erie D. Furtch, pastor of Fellowship Baptist Church, Paris, will officiate. The Eulogist will be Rev. Craig T. Ewing. Burial will be at West Hill Cemetery. Public viewing will be 10 a.m - 6 p.m. on Friday. March 1, 2019. At Cravens Funeral Home.

'Boo' was born on March 21, 1959 in Sherman. He attended Sherman Public Schools. He was preceded in death by his mother Gladys Parker.

He is survived by two daughters Latoya Brown of Richardson and Deyona Norvell of Princeton; five sons, Aubrey Sherfield of Sherman, Darron Sherfield of Sherman, Demontray Bowen of Sherman, and Deonte Parker of Seattle; four sisters Debra Guess-Phoenix, Valerie Parker and Alietheia Parker, all of Sherman, and Datra Parker of Little Elm; three brothers Gary Parker and Robbie Parker of Sherman and Darron Akers of Aubrey. He is also survived by Jimmie Akers of Sherman who reared him as well as his father, Aubrey McKinley Parker, Sr. His memory is also cherished by his companion, Debra Koiner and her daugther Malaysia Koiner; thirteen grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 28, 2019