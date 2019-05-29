Home

Mullican-Little Funeral Home, Inc. - Bells
754 State Hwy 56 East
Bells, TX 75414
(903) 965-4244
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mullican-Little Funeral Home, Inc. - Bells
754 State Hwy 56 East
Bells, TX 75414
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Mullican-Little Funeral Home, Inc. - Bells
754 State Hwy 56 East
Bells, TX 75414
Ava May Cunningham Obituary
Ava May Cunningham, 83, of Ambrose, died Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Mullican Little Chapel in Bells. Bro. Robert Mitschke will officiate. Burial will follow at Hebron Cemetery in Bells. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28 at Mullican Little Chapel in Bells.
She is survived by her son, John Cunningham of Ambrose; daughters, Emma Cunningham Woodell of Calera, Okla, and Wilma Garrett of Athens, AL; three grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Please visit the online registry at www.mullicanlittle.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 29, 2019
