Ava May Cunningham, 83, of Ambrose, died Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Mullican Little Chapel in Bells. Bro. Robert Mitschke will officiate. Burial will follow at Hebron Cemetery in Bells. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28 at Mullican Little Chapel in Bells.
She is survived by her son, John Cunningham of Ambrose; daughters, Emma Cunningham Woodell of Calera, Okla, and Wilma Garrett of Athens, AL; three grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 29, 2019
