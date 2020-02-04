|
Axl Dean Mathias Rose, went to be with Jesus at the age of 1 month. Axl passed away at his residence in Calera, OK on Thursday, January 30, 2020. He was born on December 27, 2020 in Durant, OK to Kyle Rose & Sarah Polson Rose. He was a precious little boy and will always be remembered by his loving family. Gone but not forgotten
He is survived by his parents, Kyle & Sarah Rose, his grandparents, other family and family friends.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
