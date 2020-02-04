Home

AXL DEAN MATHIAS ROSE

AXL DEAN MATHIAS ROSE Obituary
Axl Dean Mathias Rose, went to be with Jesus at the age of 1 month. Axl passed away at his residence in Calera, OK on Thursday, January 30, 2020. He was born on December 27, 2020 in Durant, OK to Kyle Rose & Sarah Polson Rose. He was a precious little boy and will always be remembered by his loving family. Gone but not forgotten
He is survived by his parents, Kyle & Sarah Rose, his grandparents, other family and family friends.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 4, 2020
