Bailey Vaughn Roush Obituary
Bailey Vaughn Roush, 23, died Saturday, August 24, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at American Funeral Services Chapel in Denison. Pastor Larry Goodwin will officiate. A family visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
He is survived by his mother, Amy Callas Wynn (Lloyd) of Sherman; father, Randall Vaughn Roush of Austin; brother, Guy Grice (Shannon) of Austin; sisters, Paige Roush of Sherman, Julie Wynn of Sherman, Rebecca Babb of Mead, Okla., and Jordyn Flores (Kolton) of Waxahachie; and grandfather, Mike Callas (Laura) of Merkel, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 29, 2019
