Barbara Ann Birdwell Hazelwood, 75, of Bells, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019. A visitation will be held at Dannel Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 4, from 1 until 2 p.m. There will be a private burial following the visitation.

Barbara was born in Sherman to Roy and Thelma Birdwell and attended Sherman schools. She graduated from Sherman High School. She lived in Sherman her entire life and worked at the Holiday Inn for over 30 years. She was always very kind and soft spoken to everyone she encountered. She loved her 'great grandboys' and she will be greatly missed by her friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her daughter, Mandy Booth and husband Greg of Bells; daughter, Jana Hazelwood of Sherman; granddaughter, Haleigh Monteleone and husband Vince of Whitesboro; great grandboys, Nixon, Beckett, and Lennox Monteleone of Whitesboro.