Anna, Texas–Barbara Ann Carter, 70, went to be with the Lord Monday, January 27, 2020 with her loving family by her side at her home in Anna, TX.
Left to cherish her memories are her Husband; Ronnie Carter, Sons: John Mallow and Wife; Arne', Vence Mallow and Wife; Barbie, Richard Rogers and Wife; Aundrea and Godson; Dustin Encizo. Daughters; MeChelle Mallow Tsakpinis and Husband; Dimitri and Amy Carter. Sisters; Nancy Wertz and Husband Bob, Judy Jech and Husband; Vic and one Brother; Johnny Whisenant. She is also survived by 10 Grandchildren; 9 Great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the family.
Services will be held Saturday, 11:00AM February 1, 2020 at the Chapel on The Hill Cedarlawn Memorial Park, 5805 Texoma Pkwy, Sherman, TX, 75090. The family will receive friends Friday, January 31, 2020 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Scoggins Funeral Home, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX, 75495. 903-482-5225.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 30, 2020