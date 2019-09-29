|
Barbara Ann Neff, age 80, of Denison, TX, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at her residence, surrounded by a loving family. Barbara was born on June 1, 1939 in Denison, TX to Thomas Oscar Cheek & Virginia Orita Shaw Cheek. Barbara was an accomplished seamstress, making alterations on many hems and articles of clothing for L. O. Hamon's in Denison, TX, Diaper Jeans of Denison & Nova Jeans Boutique of Sherman, TX. She was a member of the Church of Christ. Her family meant everything to her and spending time with them was her pride and joy. She will be greatly missed by all.
Those left to cherish her memories are her children; JoAnn Brooks & husband Alan of Forney, TX, Thomas Black of Denison, TX, James Black & wife Kate of Princeton, TX, David Black of Pottsboro, TX, Renee Neff of Whitesboro, TX, siblings; Tommy Cheek & wife Dixie of Denison, TX, James Dee Cheek & wife Theresa of McKinney, TX, Sue Fowler of Denison, TX, brother-in-law; Billie Fowler of Savoy, TX, sister-in-law; Jessie Cheek of Bells, TX, seven grandchildren; Jennifer Black, Kristi Petty, Ashley Neff, Catie Neff, Michael Osborne, Brianna Black, Haydn Black, three great-grandchildren; Kaylie Petty, Haliegh Dixon, Jaidien Walden, other relatives and many friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Thomas & Virginia Cheek, sister & brother-in-law; Kay & Jerry Keese, brother; Don Cheek, daughter-in-law; Sue Osborn Black, step-sisters; Grace Bingham & Betty Murphy.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at Fairview Cemetery. Officiating will be Brother Richard Gage. Family & friends visitation will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019, 5 - 6 p.m. at American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 29, 2019