Barbara Ann Thomas Reynolds, age 71, of Bells, TX, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Left to cherish her memories are her two children; Lisa Gentry & husband Larry Gentry of Sherman, Texas, Jimmy Reynolds & wife Jessica Reynolds of Bells, 9 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, other extended family & many friends.
Memorial services will be held at a later time. The family wishes to thank everyone who cared for Barbara and a special thank you to Heart to Heart Hospice.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 10, 2020