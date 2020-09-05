1/
BARBARA BALL
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BARBARA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A Celebration of Life for Barbara Ball, age 74, of Bonham, Texas will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the home of Barbara and Charles Ball. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Wise Funeral Home. Barbara passed away Thursday morning, September 3, 2020, lovingly surrounded by family, at her home in Bonham, Texas.
Fond memories of Barbara will forever be remembered and cherished by her surviving family members; husband, Charles Ball of Bonham, Texas; son, Frank Ball and wife Jennifer of Sherman, Texas; daughters, Shelly Stephens and husband Charlie of Bonham, Texas; Anna Cartmill and husband Royce of Bonham, Texas, and Debbie Patton of Telephone, Texas; 14 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 02:00 PM
at the home of Barbara and Charles Ball
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wise Funeral Home - Bonham
219 West Sam Rayburn Drive,
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-2161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved