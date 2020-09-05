A Celebration of Life for Barbara Ball, age 74, of Bonham, Texas will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the home of Barbara and Charles Ball. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Wise Funeral Home. Barbara passed away Thursday morning, September 3, 2020, lovingly surrounded by family, at her home in Bonham, Texas.

Fond memories of Barbara will forever be remembered and cherished by her surviving family members; husband, Charles Ball of Bonham, Texas; son, Frank Ball and wife Jennifer of Sherman, Texas; daughters, Shelly Stephens and husband Charlie of Bonham, Texas; Anna Cartmill and husband Royce of Bonham, Texas, and Debbie Patton of Telephone, Texas; 14 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

