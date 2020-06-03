I am Barbara (Bassham) Darling, born 05/3/1936 to good parents, Tom and Vivian Bassham of Denison.

I had an older sister Betty Lou. We were quite different, but our parents raised us in Church and instilled the core values of respect, right from wrong, and how to behave. I was Daddy's "boy", fishing, hunting and playing sports.

I married young and had two wonderful boys. I retired from the Katy Railroad with 36.5 years of service. This is also where I met and married Russell.

We enjoyed 44 years of marriage, until his passing. I enjoyed volunteering with Alzheimers "Time Out" program, Loved teaching my pool classes. I loved Country music, Funny Face was Russ and my song.

I'm survived by my sons and their families, lifelong friends: Pauline and Mutt. Kelli, Barbara, The Powers, Bateman, and Flanders Families all impacted my life in a positive way.

Thank you to all my pool classes, WNJ ER/2 South, TMC, Encompass, Hospice Plus, and Dr. McBride.

I donated my body to science so there will not be a service. Any remberances may be sent to Parkside Baptist Benevolence Fund or ARF House in Sherman.

Folks, Be a good neighbors and friends. To have a friend you must first be a friend. May God bless and keep each one safe: 1 Corinthians 13

