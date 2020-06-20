Barbara Ellen (Bowman) Crawford went to be with the Lord on June 16th, 2020 after a long battle with Dementia. She passed away peacefully in her home in McKinney, TX at the age of 75.
She was born Barbara Ellen Bowman in Whitewright Texas to her dad Benjamin Harrison Bowman and her mother Margaret Marie Ellen Johnson on December 16th, 1944 and was the fifth child of what would be six siblings.
She graduated from McKinney High School and went on to attend college at Grayson County College earning first her LVN and then RN degrees in Nursing. She worked for several years at Wilson N Jones Memorial Hospital in Obstetrics before leaving to help start what was then called the Women's Center at TMC. A few years later her path would take her to work in Day Surgery at what was then called Westpark Medical Center in McKinney before that was closed and they moved to what is now called Medical Center of McKinney. She worked there until retirement. Her lifelong dedication to Nursing was a reflection on how she was in life. She was always there when you needed her, selfless and with a helping hand always willing to reach out to those in need.
On December 17th, 1966 she married her long time sweetheart Alvin Ray Crawford while he was a serviceman in the Army. They stayed married for over 50 years and had a long loving relationship with each other that was founded in their Christian faith. A strong foundation and a true love for each other would be evident to all throughout their many years together and is a Testament to their commitment to faith and love in Christ.
She is survived by her brother Benjamin Bowman of Chandler, Texas. Sisters Wanda Buck of Sherman, Texas, Peggy Fincher of Kilgore, Texas, Joyce Erickson of Rice Texas, Thomas Brown of Attalla, Alabama, Sons Michael Crawford and his wife Janice of Princeton, Texas, Darrell Crawford and his wife Amanda of Princeton Texas, Grandsons Justin, Chad, and Bradley Crawford and Granddaughters Carlee and Makena Crawford. And several family and friends who all love her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her loving Husband Alvin Crawford, Her father Benjamin Harrison Bowman and Mother Margaret Brown, Her Stepfather James Robert Brown, Her sister Janice Powell, and Her Step Sister Carolyn Knight and Step Brother James (Jimmy) Robert Brown Jr.
Family Night will be Monday, June 22nd, 2020 from 1 PM to 3 PM and from 5 PM to 7 PM at Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne Texas followed by services on Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 at 11 AM with a graveside service to follow at Van Alstyne Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers, the Family has requested Donations to Alzheimer's And Dementia research and have a donation drive through Facebook.
Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX, 75495. 903-482-5225. You may sign the online register book at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 20, 2020.