Barbara Gail Ervin, 63 of Bonham passed away on March 9, 2019 at her home. She was born on March 5, 1956 to William Marion Coonrod and Martha Hamilton Coonrod.



Barbara (Gram) was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt and friend. She enjoyed cooking for her loved ones, crocheting, and spending time with her family and grandkids. After a long courageous battle with cancer, her life ended peacefully when the Lord called her home. She will forever be in our hearts and our memories and will deeply be missed. We will cherish our fond memories of her forever.



Surviving are her parents, William Marion Coonrod and Martha Coonrod; two daughters, Traci Gilley and husband Greg of Wynnewood, OK and TJ Trent and friend Robby Bobby; eight grandchildren, Corey, Dillon and wife Marisa, Hunter, Jolie, Alley, Luke, Waylon and Jaxin; two sisters, Kathy Wilson of Bonham and Belinda Allison of Lamasco; brother, Donald Coonrod of Bonham.; and several nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Corinth Baptist Church, 277 CR 1150, Ravenna, TX 75476. Cremation arrangements under the care and direction of Wise Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.inlieuof.com in Barbara's name.