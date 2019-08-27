|
Barbara Helen (Rutledge) Hendrix, 80, of Durant, died Saturday, August 24, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant. Scott Hamilton will officiate. Interment will be at Highland Cemetery following the service. A family visitation will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Canada of Denison; sons, Jeff Hendrix of Choctaw, Okla., Brad Hendrix of Ardmore; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 27, 2019