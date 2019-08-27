Home

Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home - Durant
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home - Durant
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home - Durant
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
Interment
Following Services
Highland Cemetery
Barbara (Rutledge) Hendrix

Barbara (Rutledge) Hendrix Obituary
Barbara Helen (Rutledge) Hendrix, 80, of Durant, died Saturday, August 24, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant. Scott Hamilton will officiate. Interment will be at Highland Cemetery following the service. A family visitation will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Canada of Denison; sons, Jeff Hendrix of Choctaw, Okla., Brad Hendrix of Ardmore; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 27, 2019
