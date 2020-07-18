1/
Barbara Hoket
Barbara Ann Hoket, age 66, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.
Mrs. Hocket is survived by her family, Ashley Belcher of Southmayd; Justin Hoket of Sherman; Brandy Hendrix of Tyler; Megan Potts of Lavaca, AR; Miranda Carrasco of Savoy; Sheena Ross of Denison; and Jennifer Beyer of Dorchester. Nonnie's pride and joy were her eleven grandchildren, two great grandchildren; sisters, Jane Smitherman of Denison; Connie Woodson of Denison; Theresa Adams of Tom Bean; brothers, Steve Agee of Greenville; and Bobby Morris of Illinois.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Cedar Cemetery. There is no set time for family visitation.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
