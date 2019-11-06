|
Barbara Gill born on August 24, 1939 has went to spend her eternal life with the Lord November 01, 2019. We are grateful to have been able to call her wife, mother, granny, sister, and friend. If you knew her, you loved her. She was a wonderful example and testimony of Christ's love to her family. In return, that taught them of His love. Friends and family are so grateful and blessed to have shared lives on this side of heaven with her. In whatever capacity you knew her, you know this to be true. Barbara will be greatly missed.
Live your life in such a way that there are those who will thank God that you lived.
Barbara leaves behind her husband of 62 years, Jimmie Gill; son, David and wife Cindy Gill, son Rob Gill, son, Jeff and wife Bevon Gill; and daughter, Jennifer and favorite son-in-law, Todd Smith; sister, Darlene McKee; 15 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her son Michael Gill, father Pete Smith, and mother Faye Smith.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
