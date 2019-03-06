Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Faries
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jane Faries

Obituary Flowers

Barbara Jane Faries Obituary
Barbara Jane Faries, 64, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at her home in Sherman, Texas.

Mrs. Faries is survived by her family, husband, Michael Faries of Sherman, TX; daughters Jane Zamudio of Bells, TX and Stevie Faries of Gordonville, TX; two grandsons, sisters, Maggie Wheeler of Cleburn, TX; Dorothy Fretwell of Denison, TX; Maxine Fretwell of Denison, TX; and brother, Bobby Ray Fretwell of Denison, TX.

Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Pastor Roger Speers officiating. There is no set time for family visitation.

Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.