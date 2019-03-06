|
Barbara Jane Faries, 64, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at her home in Sherman, Texas.
Mrs. Faries is survived by her family, husband, Michael Faries of Sherman, TX; daughters Jane Zamudio of Bells, TX and Stevie Faries of Gordonville, TX; two grandsons, sisters, Maggie Wheeler of Cleburn, TX; Dorothy Fretwell of Denison, TX; Maxine Fretwell of Denison, TX; and brother, Bobby Ray Fretwell of Denison, TX.
Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Pastor Roger Speers officiating. There is no set time for family visitation.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 6, 2019
