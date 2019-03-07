Barbara Jane Faries, 64, entered eternal rest Friday, March 1, 2019 at her home in Sherman, Texas.

Mrs. Faries was born December 24, 1954 in Leonard, Texas the daughter of Thurl and Maggie Norman Fretwell. Barbara married the love of her life, Michael Faries, March 4, 1975. She was employed with Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center in Sherman. Barbara loved to collect butterflies, and to decorate, she could make décor with just about anything. She loved being with her family and friends, she was a jokester, and always the life of the party. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mrs. Faries leaves behind her beloved her family, husband of 44 years, Michael Faries of Sherman; daughters Jane Zamudio and husband, Joseph of Bells and Stevie Faries of Gordonville; grandsons Tristen Faries Wilson, Lance Faries Wilson; sisters Maggie Wheeler of Cleburne, Dorothy Fretwell of Denison, Maxine Fretwell of Denison; and brother Bobby Ray Fretwell also of Denison.

A Celebration of Life Service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Chaplain Michael Hermanson officiating. There is no set time for family visitation.

