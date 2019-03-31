GAINESVILLE - Funeral services for Barbara Jean Brown were held at 10:00 AM Saturday, March 30 at Waldo Funeral Home. Rev. Steve Rice officiated, and burial followed at Oakwood Cemetery in Whites-boro. Mrs. Brown, 79. Passed away Friday, March 29 at the Pecan Tree Rehab Center in Gainesville.

Barbara was born March 5, 1940 in Hugo, Oklahoma to the late Johnny and Mildred (Jones) Nowell. She attended Soper schools and married George Brown on July 22, 1961. Barbara was devoted to her family and faith. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Sherman.

Mrs. Brown is survived by one son, Paul Brown and wife Mary of Tom Bean; three daughters, Brenda Griffin and husband Brad of Bonham, Sharon Howard and husband Phil of Valley View, and Beverly Ehlers and husband Douglas of Riesel; six grandchildren, Cherie, Morgan, Daniel, Nathaniel, Rachel, and Faith; and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; granddaughter, Stephanie; and son-in-law, Kevin Bond.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 31, 2019